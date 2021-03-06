Kareena Kapoor Khan recollects memories of completing 365 days on Instagram

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday commemorated her one year on Instagram by posting a montage of her pictures and videos from last year.

The 'Jab We Met' actor who welcomed her second baby on February 15 shared a quick edited clip on her Instagram account that features the many pictures and videos that she shared on the photo-sharing platform in the last year.

From her Diwali break, husband Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash, her Himachal Pradesh's trip to her recent pregnancy pictures, Kapoor included all in the short clip.



Taking it to the caption, she wrote, "Shall continue to have fun...," using heart emoticons.



With the post hitting more than six lakh views within a few minutes of being posted, scores of fans chimed into her comments section and left heart and lovestruck emoticons.

While the fans are still waiting for a glimpse of the second baby boy, Bebo's this clip marks her third post on the photo-sharing platform after the baby's birth. The first being a promotional post for her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, 'Bhoot Police', and the second was her sun-kissed selfie picture flaunting her traditional pout. (ANI)

