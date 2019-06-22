Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with Aamir Khan for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to reunite with her '3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan for the upcoming flick 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

The film is inspired by the 1994 American comedy-drama 'Forest Gump.' Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year, announced film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle.

The lead pair of the film Aamir and Kareena will share the screen for the third time after 'Talaash,' and '3 Idiots.'

Meanwhile Kareena, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Veere Di Wedding', will next star in 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also feature in 'Angrezi Medium' alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht'. (ANI)

