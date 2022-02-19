Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots for promo of upcoming fiction drama 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to turn the narrator for Spy Bahu's' latest promo.



In the promo's video, Kareena will be seen introducing the characters of Colors' show- Sejal (played by Sana Sayyad) and Yohan (played by Sehban Azim).

Sharing her thoughts on the show, Kareena said, "I am a big admirer of love stories, who isn't? Some are delightful and heartwarming while some are edgy and mysterious. The new show Spy Bahu is one such fascinating love story of a spy, Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love their chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. (ANI)

