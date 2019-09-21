Kareena Kapoor Khan from the birthday cekebrations (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan from the birthday cekebrations (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, celebrates birthday at Pataudi Palace with family

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 06:21 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known to impress fans with her dressing style, on Saturday turned a year older. The diva who ringed in her 39 birthday, is celebrating the occasion with her family at husband Saif Ali Khan's ancestral, Pataudi Palace.
Kareen's elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, shared glimpses of the midnight celebrations which will just keep you glued on to it.
Clad in white Kurta and accessorising it with matching earrings and a bun, the birthday girl set the hearts of her fans fluttering.
Karisma shared a video on her Instagram where Bollywood's 'Heroine' can be seen posing million-dollar smile while cutting the tempting cakes.
In the background, we can spot a cheerful husband Saif who can be seen celebrating the moment with great joy.
"Happy birthday my darling Bebo! We love you," Karisma captioned the video.
Apart from this, the doting sister also shared a picture of the power couple which is just winning hearts on social media. In the intimate picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen sealing the night with a kiss of love.
"Birthday Wishes," she captioned the Instagram story.



As soon as Karisma shared the birthday celebrations on Instagram, several stars stormed the comment section to extend out their wishes to the ace actor.
Manish Malhotra who was the first one to wish the actor, wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Bebo."
Diljit Dosanjh who will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena in the upcoming film 'Good News' wrote, "Beautiful...Happy Happy Birthday Queen."
"Means it's a music video," wrote Rhea, designer and sister of Sonam Kapoor.
Meanwhile, the timeless beauty star who is currently seen judging a dance reality show and will next be seen in film 'Good News' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen as a lady cop in 'Angrezi Medium.' (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 05:30 IST

Here's how Justin Bieber becoming religious!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Pop-icon Justin Bieber, who has been vocal about his struggles with mental health, is getting religious and recent post by him on social media is a proof!

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 05:12 IST

Stallone opens up about his equation with Lundgren in iconic film 'Rocky'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): American actor Sylvester Stallone who is excited about the release of his upcoming film 'Rambo: Last Blood' opened up about working with Dolph Lundgren in one of his iconic film 'Rocky.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 04:30 IST

Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for fail to answer...

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has faced criticism on social media for her knowledge on Hindu mythology, Ramayana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 02:52 IST

Kevin Hart is back from rehab after car crash

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): American actor Kevin Hart, who met with a horrific car accident earlier this month, is back from a live-in rehab facility.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 02:30 IST

2019 ITA Awards to be held in Indore for first time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): For the first time in the history of 19 years of the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards, this year the event will be held in Indore on November 10.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:29 IST

Lucy Boynton gets candid about Rami Malek's popularity

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Lucy Boynton is not a fan of some her beau-actor Rami Malek's more fanatic fans!

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:15 IST

Leave everything and search 'Friends' characters on Google for a...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): It has been 25 years since Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe first graced our TV screens in the NBC sitcom 'Friends'. But even after all these years, fans couldn't possibly forget the funny one-liners and silly moments and neither could Google!

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:31 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Drive' to release...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Drive' will not have a theatrical release and instead stream on Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:42 IST

It was awesome to spend our time together: Demi Moore

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): During the premiere of her film 'Corporate Animals' at Neuehouse on Wednesday night, actor Demi Moore shared her experience of shooting for a horror movie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:10 IST

Zendaya reveals her makeup mantra, says it's about "trying,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even stars have their bad face and hair days and that's what makes them relatable. Zendaya recently revealed the makeup mantra which she swears by.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:47 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she told Wells Adams which engagement ring to buy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland wasn't taking any chances with her engagement ring! She made to score the ring of her dreams by telling her fiance Well Adams exactly which one to pick.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Brad Pitt recalls cameo in 'Friends', reveals he 'flubbed' his first line

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Brad Pitt took a trip down the memory lane and reflected on his experience of guest-starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends' nearly 18 years ago and it wasn't a smooth ride.

Read More
iocl