Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet wish for son Jeh on his first birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): As her second son Jeh turned one today, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for the little one.

She shared a candid picture of her firstborn Taimur with Jeh. In the image, the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor.

Giving the picture a hilarious touch, Kareena captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."





As soon as Kareena shared the image, fans and members from the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish Jeh a happy birthday.

"Jeh Baba," actor Amrita Arora commented, adding a string of red heart emojis to it.

"Happy birthday Jeh Jaan. Love you always. And Tim too," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh. (ANI)

