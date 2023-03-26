Kareena Kapoor promotes education in Mumbai school for UNICEF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan had an eventful and fun-filled Saturday with school kids.

"I am going back to school", the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor said in a video message before she attended Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon (Mumbai) to promote foundational learning (in early grades) as a goodwill ambassador for the UNICEF India's initiative #EveryChildReading.

Kareena shared her moments in the school with detailed captions on her Instagram story. In the first story, she was welcomed by the students, teachers, and other staff of the school. The children were looking at her with surprise in their eyes. A student gifted Kareena a red rose. Kareena greeted the students with a 'Namaskar' (with folded hands and said it in Hindi).



In the second post, Kareena was seen interacting with the teachers. In the caption, she wrote, "In my interaction with the teachers of the school I understood how children coped with learning during and after the pandemic."





In another post, Kareena was seen sitting on the floor as the students sat around her. in a circle. In the caption, she wrote, "Together we read, discussed our favourite subjects and also played a fun activity called 'draw your emotions."



Kareena said at the event, "Today I have come here as a mother first and then as a UNICEF celeb. It's been almost a decade since I started working with UNICEF. But this campaign is really special."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced on Saturday as well.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. (ANI)

