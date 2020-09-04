Kareena Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday remembered her "Chintu uncle", late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, on his 68th birth anniversary.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

To mark his birth anniversary, the 'Jab We Met' actor hopped on to Instagram stories and posted a dashing picture of the late star.

Alongside the photograph, the 39-year-old actor wrote: "Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle ... Miss you"



Joining Khan is actor Anushka Sharma who also paid respect to the late star on Instagram stories.

The 'PK' actor wrote: "Your legacy will live on forever .. Remembering an icon of Bollywood".



Earlier filmmaker Anubhav Sinha remembered working with Rishi Kapoor in his critically acclaimed film 'Mulk' on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Almost four months after her superstar father passed away, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too remembered legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima shared some of her memorable pictures on Instagram with her father, family along with a long caption.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others. (ANI)

