Kareena Kapoor reminisces her trip to beach with throwback selfie

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Sharing a stunning throwback picture of herself, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday reminisced her trip to a beach.

The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to share a glowing selfie clicked at the time when she had gone to a beach.

"Reality called, so I hung up," she wrote in the caption and expressed her desire to revisit a beach with the hashtag, "#TakeMeBackToTheBeach."

The picture features the 39-year-old actor slaying the no make-up look in a breezy printed multicoloured beach outfit.

Last week, the 'Good Newwz' actor had announced that she is expecting a second child with her star husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

