Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with 'loves' of her life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur have stolen everyone's hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a few pictures, wherein we can see Kareena, Saif and their firstborn Taimur offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Kareena also gave fans a glimpse of the clay Ganpati made by Taimur. However, Kareena and Saif's second child Jeh was missing from the pictures.







"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim's cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she captioned the post.

Reacting to Kareena's pictures, a fan commented, "So cute."

Another user wrote, "The Ganpati looks so beautiful. Talented Tim."

The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, India is witnessing low-key Ganesh Utsav this time. (ANI)

