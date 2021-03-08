Kareena Kapoor shares first picture with newborn son on International Women's Day

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first photo of her and husband Saif Ali Khan's newborn baby on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In what could be called a treat to her fans, the actor dropped a monochrome photo of herself with her toddler resting on her shoulder on Instagram. Along with the first glimpse of her little munchkin, she also shared a powerful caption to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on the special day.

The photo features the baby all bundled up and resting on Kareena's shoulder while she clicks a selfie. She captioned the post, "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves."



Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 this year. The couple is already proud parents to a 4-year-old son, Taimur.



Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, Saif in a statement at that time, said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

The much-in-love couple has been tight-lipped about the baby and has stayed away from sharing a glimpse or revealing the name till now. However, they are often visited by their friends and family, including Kareena's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif's family.

Kareena had returned to Instagram days after giving birth to her second child. The actor shared a picture of herself on the photo-sharing application with a caption that read, "Oh hello there... Missed you all."

Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan. (ANI)

