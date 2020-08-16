Kareena Kapoor shares fun boomerang to wish Saif Ali Khan on 50th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): As Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 50th birthday on Sunday, wife Kareena Kapoor shared a fun boomerang from the birthday bash to wish her husband.

The 'Heroine' actor posted a fun boomerang on Instagram that shows the duo having fun at the party. The video also showcases a glimpse of Kareena's baby bump. In the sweet video, the couple is seen posing with the birthday cake. Along with the video, the 'Jab We Met' star wishes the "sparkle" of her life on his 50th birthday.



Along with the boomerang, the 'Kurbaan' actor also posted an adorable video. In the video, Kareena is seen standing next to Saif as she lights up the candles over the cake.



Kareena captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life ." (along with a red heart emoji).



Karisma Kapoor also wished the birthday boy on Instagram by sharing pictures from the birthday bash and called Saif the coolest brother in law ever. She noted, "Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration."



Soha Ali Khan also wished her brother by posting a family picture on Instagram that captures her, Saif and husband Kunal Kemu. Along with the picture, she extended a warm birthday wish to the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor and noted, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2."



She also posted an adorable picture on her Instagram story, of Kareena and Saif as they cut the cake. (ANI)

