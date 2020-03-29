Kareena Kapoor shares her 'workout pout' with Instafam

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Introducing the world to her 'workout pout' Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a selfie from her home exercise session.

The actor hopped on to Instagram to share the picture in which she is slaying the no make-up look and her personal style statement of a neatly tied bun.

"The workout pout... It's a thing... really! #WorkoutFromHome," the 'Jab We Met' actor captioned the picture.



In the picture, Bebo is wearing a black coloured Puma tank-top.

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Kareena is also staying indoors during the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 979 on Sunday, including 86 recoveries and 25 deaths. (ANI)

