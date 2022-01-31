Kareena Kapoor shares how much she and Amrita Arora love 'afternoon naps'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Friends who understand the power and importance of afternoon naps, stay together -- that's how actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora describe their bond.

On the occasion of Amrita's birthday, her close friend and Bollywood diva Kareena took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the former. She also shared that Amrita is a "keeper" as she "understands the power of afternoon naps".

Sharing her usual conversation about much-needed afternoon naps with Amrita, Kareena wrote, "3.30pm...Beboo - KP? As in Kya plan hai? Amu - Gonna nap bro. Beboo - Me too...One eye is already shut. Amu - Will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo - Me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps...is a keeper."





She added, "Happy birthday to my darling BFF...Here's to working out together, wine, cheese, palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays (heart icon)."

Kareena's wish for Amrita has garnered several likes and responses.

Reacting to the post, Amrita commented, "Love you."

Amrita's sister Malaika Arora dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Kareena and Amrita's friendship goes way back and they have been BFFs for over a decade now. The two have even shared screen space in 'Kambakkht Ishq'. (ANI)

