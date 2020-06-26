Kareena Kapoor urges people to support UNICEF to help underprivileged children through #ChildhoodChallenge

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Posting a childhood picture of herself with her sister Karisma, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday urged people to help vulnerable children by supporting and donating to UNICEF.

The 'Jab We Met' actor shared the picture on Instagram as a part of the #ChildhoodChallenge where she shared her happiest childhood memory and urged others to share theirs while donating a sum of money equal to their year of birth.

"Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today. But that's not so for many children around the world who miss out on a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The #COVID-19 pandemic is only going to make it worse," she wrote in the caption.

She went on to describe how UNICEF is helping underprivileged children and said that she has donated to support the cause.

"UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children. I have seen their work and have donated to support their cause of saving precious lives," wrote Kareena.

"Join me and support the #ChildhoodChallenge by sharing your happiest childhood memories and donate to @unicefindia the amount equal to the year you were born in," the caption further read.

The superstar then urged people to join the cause by following the link in her Instagram bio. (ANI)

