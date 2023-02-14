Kareena Kapor celebrates self love on Valentine's Day, says "main apni favourite hoon"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character of Geet from 'Jab We Met'? which taught us the beauty of self-love?

On Valentine's Day today, Kareena talked about self-love by borrowing her famous "Main apni favourite hoon" dialogue from 'Jab We Met'.

Taking to Instagram shared her pictures in a pink saree and captioned it, "Main apni favourite hoon. Happy Valentine's Day."



Kareena's V-Day post garnered several likes and comments.

Actress Neha Dhupia called Kareena "caption boss."

"Aap sab ki favourite ho maam," director Punit Malhotra commented.

Kareena wore the pink sequin saree at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Apart from 'The Crew', she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)