Kareena, Karishma, Malaika wish birthday girl Amrita Arora with fun-filled messages

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): It's Amrita Arora's birthday. Her birthday celebration would be incomplete without the wishes from bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and elder sister Malaika Arora.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday midnight, Malaika posted an adorable video of her sister where she is cutting the cake with her two sons, Rayaan and Azaan.

Malaika captioned the video, " It's our ammus birthday @amuaroraofficial love you much" with some heart emojis.

Friends from the industry such as Bipasha Basu, Saba Pataudi, and Farah Khan Kunder wished Amrita a happy birthday. Amrita also commented, "I love you'' on Malaika's post.



Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt note for her 'best friend'. The 'Heroine' actor posted two pictures of Amrita. In one picture, Amrita is enjoying her wine in leisure. In the other frame, she is seen cooking pasta. Amrita's favourite things got mentioned in Kareena's caption as well.

Kareena captioned the frame, "To the Queen of our hearts May the wine, love, laughter and of course, the pasta which you threaten to make each time we meet NEVER run out...Happy Birthday Best Friend...I Love you..."

Amrita also replied saying, "Love You my Bebo."

Karishma Kapoor posted a gorgeous picture with Amrita and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Amolas. The Person I love to bug the most." Amrita replied, "Hahahahha yes indeed. love you lalva."

For the uninitiated, Kareena, Karishma, Amrita and Malaika are one of the most-loved and followed girl gangs in B-town. They are each other's confidants as well as soulmates. Their rock-solid friendship has endured the test of time. If you haven't drooled over their party pictures, you have surely missed a thing.

Shunning the world of movies, Amrita is happily settled in domestic life with her husband Shakeel Ladak and two sons. She made a guest appearance in the reality series, 'Moving in with Malaika." (ANI)