Kareena, Karisma Kapoor enjoying 'famjam' in London

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are enjoying a relaxing family holiday in London and Karisma has updated her Instagram feed with sneak-peak from the fun getaway.

The "famjam" picture features brightly smiling faces of the two Kapoor sisters along with their mother Babita Shivdasani, Karisma's children Samaira and Kiaan, and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan.

"#famjam #londondiaries," Karisma captioned the picture.

Following this, she posted a picture of boomerang video with her sister Kareena.

"And while she pouts, I pose. #sistersarethebest," she wrote in the captioned.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Angrezi Medium', which went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.

In the upcoming comedy-drama, Kareena will play a cop. The film will feature Radhika Madan as Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Karisma will be next seen in Alt Balaji web series 'Mentalhood', which also marks the actor's digital debut. (ANI)

