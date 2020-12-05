Kareena, Karisma Kapoor extend birthday greetings to their 'forever friend' Manish Malhotra

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Celebrity sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor on Saturday extended birthday greetings to their close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra on his 54th birthday.

The Kapoor sisters took to Instagram and dedicated a post each to the celebrity fashion designer on his birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a selfie with Malhotra and termed him as her "forever friend and brother," in the birthday note.



"Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05," she wrote.

"From twirling in shawls at Lolo's shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever," she added.

Karisma on the other hand posted a short video reel of herself with Malhotra and another common friend of the two to mark their "30 years of friendship."

"Happy birthday Manu! 30 years of a special friendship and counting, miss you! @manishmalhotra05 #friendsforever," the 'Raja Hindustani,' actor wrote.

Both the sisters enjoy a close friendship with the celebrity fashion designer and have also worked together on numerous projects and fashion shows. (ANI)

