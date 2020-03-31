Kareena, Saif and Taimur pledge to donate towards coronavirus relief funds

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Bollywood actors and power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their little munchkin Taimur have pledged to donate money in order to combat the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared that she and her husband Saif are going to donate towards helping the people suffering from the pandemic.

The 'Heroine' actor' post reads, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged to support UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association of Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can do the same. United We Stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif and Taimur."



In the post, the 'Good Newzz' actor shared that she along with her husband and son Taimur have pledged to donate towards the cause. However, the amount of donation hasn't been revealed in the post.



Netizens were quick to notice the post by Kareena, and it gained more than 88,000 likes within an hour of being posted. The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered likes and comments by celebrity followers including Tisca Chopra, Manish Malhotra and others.

Meanwhile, scores of Bollywood celebs are lending a helping hand in relief efforts by making donations. So far, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Varun Dhawan have pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to battle against COVID-19. (ANI)

