Kareena, Saif indulge in badminton session at Pataudi Palace; watch video

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently vacationing at the Pataudi Palace with their sons Taimur and Jeh.

On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her holiday mode. She dropped a video in which she is seen playing badminton with her husband Saif.

"Some Monday sport with the husband... not bad. Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial. #Reels #ReelsInstagram #MondayMorning #ReelItFeelIt," she captioned the post.

For the gaming session, Kareena opted for a black tank top with white trousers and Saif donned orange shorts with a blue shirt. A beautiful outside view of the Pataudi Palace was captured in the video.

Kareena and Saif's badminton video has garnered several likes and comments.

"Hahhahaha you can play with us @kareenakapoorkhan," Amrita Arora commented.

"Good job," Saba Pataudi wrote.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha', which is set to release on September 30. (ANI)