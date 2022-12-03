Kareena-Saif serve regal looks at Red Sea International Film Festival

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 3 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Saudi Arabia to represent India at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

As they arrived, Kareena decked up in a blue Monique Lhuillier flowy dress and Saif complimented her in a classic white Nehru jacket and trousers.

Check out the pictures:



Later, Saif and Kareena turned heads at the red carpet of the festival. Kareena bedazzled in a gold saree and Saif again opted for white.

Saif looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo, and the pictures couldn't be more dreamy! See for yourself:



The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time.

At the Festival, Kareen and Saif "championed an initiative that supports women's parity."

In the upcoming days, actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will also attend the festival.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wowed the audience with their charming presence at the opening ceremony of the festival.

The Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in Saudi Arabia's ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year religion-related ban on cinema in 2017. (ANI)