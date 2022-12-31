Kareena says she's ready for 2023 as she enjoys last sunset of 2022 in Switzerland

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): It looks like Kareena and Saif are having a blast in the Swiss Alps!

Kareena, who goes to Switzerland every year for new year's celebrations (barring the past three years), is enjoying the snow-capped mountains and picturesque beauty of the country and fans are loving the pictures and videos.

On the occasion of New Year's eve, Kareena took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself enjoying the last sunset of 2022. She wrote, "Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it...Chalo 2023... aa jao... I'm ready for you."

Earlier in the day, she also shared a video of her older son Taimur Ali Khan skiing in the snow and it surely is the cutest thing on the internet.





On Thursday, Kareena treated her fans by uploading a beautiful family photo with her boys!

In the image, the four of them were sitting on a fallen tree trunk with a car, pine trees, houses, and snow in the background. Jeh sat with his mother, while Taimur sat with Saif. Kareena and Saif twinned in black puffer jackets.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love. And on October 16, 2012, they tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh.

Kareena and Saif love to travel. They usually spend their summers in England and their New Year's in the Swiss alps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in the family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)