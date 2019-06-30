Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look as a cop in the film 'Angrezi Medium' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look as a cop in the film 'Angrezi Medium' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena slays cop look in 'Angrezi Medium'

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:12 IST

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan began shooting for her upcoming film 'Angrezi Medium' and her first look from the film will surely leave you spellbound.
In the picture, Kareena can be seen as a lady cop who is dressed in casuals with minimal makeup and a badge tucked on her waist which seems to be of the organization which she must be representing in the film.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the look on his Twitter handle.
This is not just to it, celebrations turned double for the diva who clocked 19 years in the industry today.
The actor completed her 19-years milestone as she started her career in the year 2000 with 'Refugee'.
The film 'Refugee' which marked the debut of the actor along with Abhishek Bachchan, revolved around unnamed Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. The film is attributed to have been inspired by the short story "Love Across the Salt Desert" by Keki N. Daruwalla. The film was directed by J. P. Dutta.
Meanwhile 'Angrezi Medium' marks the comeback of Irrfan on the big screen post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London.
The film which also stars Radhika Madan went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.
Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK.
Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.
Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.
'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.
Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On April 3, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support.
Irrfan was last seen in 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen next in 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

