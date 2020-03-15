Kareena spends Sunday in the sun

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Giving a glimpse of her weekend mood, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram.

In the picture, Khan could be seen relaxing in a no make-up look soaking up the sun.

"Girls just wanna have sun," Khan captioned the post with a Sun emoji.

The 'Ki and Ka' actor could be seen wearing a blue and white coloured comfy kurta with her hair tied to the back in the picture.

This is Kareena's eleventh post on her newly launched Instagram profile.

The 'Jab We Met' actor made her Instagram debut on March 6.

The number of followers on Bebo's profile shot up to over 1.98 Million within just nine days of her joining the medium. (ANI)

