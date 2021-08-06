Kargil War Hero Vikram Batra's brother praises actor Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal in 'Shershaah'

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been garnering immense appreciation for shouldering the brave role of Captain Vikram Batra in the much-anticipated film, 'Shershaah'. Vishal Batra, the Kargil War hero's brother praised the actor and revealed why he thinks Sidharth is the perfect choice for playing the lead in the film.

Over the past few years, Sidharth spent a lot of time with the late Army officer Vikram Batra's friends and family to understand him better. However, it was the actor's meeting with Vishal Bhatra, Vikram's brother that gave him the vision to create a film on his inspirational journey.

Vishal shared that he and his family were keen to see Sidharth playing the lead role in the film. He said, "When we met Sidharth for the first time we felt he had a lot of similarities with Vikram. During the course of our interaction with him, we found out that he was a very good human being, very humble, passionate, and a loving guy. Hence we thought he was a perfect choice to play Vikram's role."

Sidharth has seamlessly pulled off two very different looks in the film and his natural performance is winning everyone's heart.



Talking about Sidharth's performance Vishal shared, "Since this is the first time Sidharth is playing the role of a real character in his career, I believe it was very important for him to get into the skin of the character. Since Vikram is generally known as the Shershaah, it was important for Sidharth to see the other side of Vikram's life, as a student, as a soldier, as an army officer, and definitely as a brother and a son."

"Sidharth did a lot of hard work in understanding Vikram to the entirety. He interacted a lot with his friends, family members, and personally with me to understand Vikram's character, and I believe he has done a wonderful job and people will really love the action he has done in the movie," he added.

The biographical action drama 'Shershaah' will unfold the events and emotions behind the Kargil war. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Set in the 90s, the film will also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time.

'Shershaah' will release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

