Karisma Kapoor celebrates National Handloom Day by sharing throwback still from 'Biwi No.1'

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Karisma Kapoor is probably the most active user on Instagram and we are in complete awe of her latest post, in which the actor is celebrating National Handloom Day.

The post, which features Karisma in a still from the 1999 hit film 'Biwi No. 1', perfectly encapsulates the theme of National Handloom Day.

The 45-year-old actor shared a throwback picture of herself, dressed in a red saree and revealed that her love for the six-yard outfit began with the film. However, Karisma did not reveal the name of the film and left the guessing game to her Insta family. The comments section was filled with guesses from fans and 'Biwi No.1' appeared to be a recurring answer.

In the picture, Karisma can be seen dressed in a stunning red Banarasi saree and is looking extremely beautiful in the Indian attire. She rounded off her look with matching bangles and 'gajra' in her hair.

Sharing the post on the photo-sharing application, Karisma wrote, "My love for saree and Indian handloom started with this film. Any guesses?" The actor added the hashtags #Nationalhandloomday2019 #Saree #Indianwear #Indianhandloom and #Indianweaves to her post. sareeaug7.jpg" alt="" />'Biwi No. 1', which released in 1999, was a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film also starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of that year.

The movie where Karisma is shown as a dedicated wife and Salman as a playboy husband won people's heart. The famous song 'Hai Hai Mirchi' still sets the stage on fire!

Karisma, who stays quite active on Instagram, loves treating her fans by sharing throwback pictures and keeps them engaged by asking them to guess the name of the film.

Last week, the 45-year-old star shared a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote, "An iconic friendship in Indian Cinema -- Rahul, Nisha Any guesses which film? Happy friendship day everyone."

The objective of National Handloom Day is to generate awareness about the importance of the industry and its hand in the development of our country.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. She will next be seen in ALTBalaji's web-series 'Mentalhood'. (ANI)