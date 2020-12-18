Karisma Kapoor checks fans' Bollywood knowledge with throwback pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Celebrating 'Flashback Friday' by sharing a stunning photo from her 2000 film 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', actor Karisma Kapoor tested Bollywood knowledge of her fans.



The 'Raja Hindustani' took to Instagram and asked fans to guess the name of the song, "Walking out of 2020 like #flashbackfriday Guess the song ?? #guessinggame."



In the photograph, Karisma is seen sporting a glamorous look, in which she sported a chequered cropped top and a mini skirt, with a blue jacket. She accessorised her look with a matching cap with blue shades. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in the photo.





Recently, Kapoor has been sharing throwback pictures from her films.



Earlier, the actor shared a picture with Govinda from their film Coolie No 1. She wished Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan all the best for their upcoming film Coolie No 1, which is a remake of the original.



The romantic-drama Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' was helmed by David Dhawan and starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The film was the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2000. (ANI)

