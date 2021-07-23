Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan shot together for 'something exciting'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Siblings Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who are fondly called Lolo and Bebo, are all set to come up with 'something exciting'.

On Thursday, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her latest shoot with her sister Kareena.

"Always special shooting with Bebo. Something exciting coming soon," she captioned the post.

Kareena also took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with Karisma and director Punit Malhotra.





"Sir you are the best", she wrote, taggi g @therealkarismakapoor @punitdmalhotra @netmedsofficial @dharma2pointo.

Punit, too, had a gala time shooting with the Kapoor sisters.

Posting a picture of himself with the sisters, Punit took to Instagram account and wrote: "Oonchi hai building, lift teri band hai The funnest shoot with the loveliest ."

Fans assumed that Kareena and Karisma will be seen together in a commercial. (ANI)

