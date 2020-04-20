Karisma Kapoor misses spending mother Babita Kapoor's birthday with her

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Extending best wishes to her mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor on her birthday, actor Karisma Kapoor on Monday said that she misses spending the special day with her mom.

The 'Raja Hindustani' actor posted an adorable picture of her mother posing with her and her star sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the picture, the three beauties are seen standing and posing in the middle of a lush green field.

"Happy birthday mom, we are missing spending ur birthday with you," Karisma wrote in the caption.

While Kareena is seen slaying in a printed crop top with tassels at the end, Babita kept it simple with a checkered shirt and Karisma, on the other hand, is seen wearing a super comfy sweatshirt.

Earlier in the day, Bebo also extended birthday wishes to her mom as she posted a stunning throwback picture featuring her star parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

The newly 72 turned actor has worked in several cinematic marvels of her times including 'Farz,' 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' and 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal.'

She married Randhir Kapoor in 1971 and welcomed two daughters - Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. (ANI)

