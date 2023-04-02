Karisma Kapoor poses with Tom Holland, Zendaya at NMACC Gala night, check out pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Karisma Kapoor, on Sunday, shared a string of pictures from the NMACC Gala night in which she could be seen posing with the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actors Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared the pictures which she captioned, "All heart to Nita Ji, Mukesh Ji, Isha & the Ambani Family @nnmac.india is an alchemy of art and culture which draws from centuries of tradition. Proudly bringing Indian culture & heritage to a global platform. The last 2 days have been nothing but immersing myself in culture, fashion, beauty and so much more! Truly a grand edition to Mumbai City."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqh0Ym-Le-S/

In the first picture, Karisma could be seen posing with the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani and Hollywood actor Zendaya.

In another pic, the 'Raja Hindustani' actor can be seen pouting with Zendaya for a selfie.

The third pic has Karisma and Tom Holland striking a pose, while others have some glimpses from the NMACC gala night.

Soon after she dropped the pictures from the event, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.



"OH MY FREAKING GOD," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Looking stunning."

"Fantastic snap," a user wrote.

Karisma could be seen donning a black deep-neck outfit.

'Euphoria' star Zendaya looked stunning in a sheer violet saree with floral designs created by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

On the other hand, Spider-Man star Tom Holland looked dapper as always in a sleek yet classic black tuxedo.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others also arrived at the event. (ANI)

