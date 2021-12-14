Karisma Kapoor remembers grandfather Raj Kapoor on his 97th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): On the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, his granddaughter Karisma Kapoor penned a heartfelt post for him.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Karisma dug out a throwback picture. In the image, one can see little Karisma hugging her "dadaji".

"To infinity of love. Remembering Dadaji on his birthday..#grandpalove #legend," Karisma captioned the post.





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, remembered her grandfather on his 97th birth anniversary. She shared a picture collage of a young Raj Kapoor. The other half of the photo showed herself along with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.



Born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra, Raj Kapoor had a remarkable career. He had won many accolades including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. He is known as the 'Showman of Indian cinema'. (ANI)

