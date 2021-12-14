Karisma with grandfather Raj Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)
Karisma with grandfather Raj Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor remembers grandfather Raj Kapoor on his 97th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Dec 14, 2021 18:44 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): On the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, his granddaughter Karisma Kapoor penned a heartfelt post for him.
Taking a stroll down memory lane, Karisma dug out a throwback picture. In the image, one can see little Karisma hugging her "dadaji".
"To infinity of love. Remembering Dadaji on his birthday..#grandpalove #legend," Karisma captioned the post.


Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, remembered her grandfather on his 97th birth anniversary. She shared a picture collage of a young Raj Kapoor. The other half of the photo showed herself along with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra, Raj Kapoor had a remarkable career. He had won many accolades including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. He is known as the 'Showman of Indian cinema'. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl