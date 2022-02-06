Karisma Kapoor shares picture of 'legends' Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Nargis in one frame

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor mourned the loss of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar by sharing a priceless throwback picture from the premiere of 'Awara' (1951).

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Karisma posted the picture featuring her late grandfather and iconic star Raj Kapoor along with the queen of hearts late actor Nargis and late "Nightingale of India".

In the caption, she wrote, "So many legends together in one frame at the premiere of dadaji's Awara. Rest in Glory Lata Ji. The Nightingale of India."





Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Several celebrities attended her last rites including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects. (ANI)

