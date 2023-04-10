Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Kareena, fans say "beautiful sisters"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Karisma Kapoor on Monday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on the occasion of National Siblings Day.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared the picture which she captioned, "Always by each other's side #SisterLove #SiblingDayEveryday."

In the picture, Karisma could be seen giving an autograph to her fan, while the 'Heroine' actor could be seen standing beside her donning black outfits.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Rhea Kapoor commented, "Iconic."

A fan wrote, "My fav girlsss."

"Beautiful sisters!," a user wrote.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of veteran stars Randhir Kapoor and Babita, they are also the granddaughters of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Karisma, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)