Karisma Kapoor wishes 'birthday munchkin' Taimur with adorable picture

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Karisma Kapoor on Friday shared an extremely adorable picture of her with little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan to wish his nephew on his birthday/

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture with the birthday boy and captioned the post as, "Birthday Munchkin."





In the picture, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actor looked adorable as she was seen rolling over the floor with the little munchkin while they are enjoying the gala time.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan penned a cute birthday note for her half-brother 'Tim' on her Instagram handle early this morning that read "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim.

Alongside the note, she shared three throwback picture with Taimur. The first picture saw Sara asking Taimur to pose for the camera while another photo has Sara and Ibrahim laughing at Taimur's cute actions.

Last night, Taimur partied away with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia's kids at his birthday party yesterday. The celebration was also joined by filmmaker Karan Johar along with his child.

On the paparazzi favourite star kid's birthday, Kareena and Saif also sent a cake for the media people who were stationed outside the party venue. (ANI)

