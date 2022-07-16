Kartik Aaryan announces new release date, says 'Shehzada returns home'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan announced the new release date of his upcoming movie 'Shehzada' on his social media account.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the new release date of his upcoming film, making fans go aww over his look from 'Shehzada'.

Sharing the still from the movie, Kartik gave an update on a release date. He wrote, " Shehzada Returns Home. Feb 10th 2023"



In the picture, the 'Dhamaka' actor is seen in an 'action' mode avatar, donning an olive-green shirt with black trousers.

After 'Luka Chuppi', Kartik and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for 'Shehzada'. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is touted as an action-packed family musical film. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'.

As soon as Kartik posted the picture with updates, fans and his industry friends dropped their comments.



Director-Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, "Action hero."



A user commented, "Soooolid"

Another user dropped a comment. He wrote, "EXCITED FOR THIS ONE."

Fans garnered Kartik's post with hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently basking in the success of his film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' which has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. The horror-comedy starring Kiara Advani and Tabu has been running successfully in theatres for over 50 days, even after having an OTT release.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's production 'Freddy' with Alaya F and in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

And Kartik will also be working on 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled movie. (ANI)

