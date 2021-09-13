Kartik Aaryan calls 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' climax one of the most challenging sequences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan wrapped up shooting for the climax of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and called it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever shot for.

The upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Kartik shared a picture of the clapperboard for the climax part, "Shot 162" and penned the caption appreciating the "team effort" for this challenging sequence.

"Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone's been at it and great team effort," he wrote.





Along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik is simultaneously shooting for the film 'Freddy' with co-star Alaya F.

Jay Shewakramani, who is producing 'Freddy' along with Ekta Kapoor, took to the comments section of Kartik's post and wrote, "Sir from one climax to another."

To this Kartik replied, "@jayshewakramani Such is life sir. Now #Freddy."

Apart from these, Kartik has other interesting projects in the pipeline including Ram Madhvani's directorial 'Dhamaka', Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' along with a few unannounced projects. (ANI)

