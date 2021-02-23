Kartik Aaryan celebrates three years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', terms it 'life changing'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday reminisced the 'life changing' experience of the 2018 romantic-drama 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' by sharing a short clip. The movie, which also starred Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, clocked three years today.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor took to Instagram and posted a short clip from the film to commemorate the three-year anniversary.

The two-minute-long video showcased the climax scene from the film featuring Kartik (Sonu), Sunny (Titu), and Nushrat (Sweety). It shows a wedding scene in which Titu is getting married to Sweety. Sonu tries to stop Titu from getting married to Sweety as he doesn't find the latter fit for his childhood friend.



With the purpose of stopping his friend from getting married, Sonu delivers a powerful and emotional dialogue. He said, " Kya yeh sachi kya main jhutha, baat toh sirf itni si hai Titu ya toh ye ya toh mai." (Either she's true or me, the matter is you need to choose between her or me.)



A teary-eyed Sonu then walks away from the place, leaving his childhood friend with Sweety. The emotional scene from the movie has got etched in the hearts of the film's fans.

Thanking filmmaker Luv Ranjan for the movie, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor termed the experience of working in the film as 'life-changing.'

Kartik wrote in the caption, "Exactly 3 years ago, my life changed!! Thank you Luv sir for Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety (along with black heart emoticon)."

The post garnered more than 5.4 million likes after being shared on the photo-sharing application. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra chimed into the comments section and left lovestruck, heart, and thumbs-up emoticon.

The comedy flick, which revolves around the lifelong war between friendship and love, is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Alok Nath in the pivotal role of Titu's sassy grandfather. (ANI)

