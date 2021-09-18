Kartik Aaryan completes climax shoot schedule for 'Freddy'

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday completed the shooting for the climax scene of 'Freddy'.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a goofy monochrome picture of himself from the sets of the movie.

Sharing the picture in which only Kartik's shadow could be seen, he wrote, "#Freddy Climax done."



The film also stars Alaya F in a lead role. The team was shooting in Panchgani Hill Station, Maharashtra.



Kartik's fellow celebrity friends and fans dropped interesting comments on his same Instagram post.

"Wooaooh," wrote 'Freddy's producer Ekta Kapoor in the comments.

"Looking soooo good," quipped Farah Khan Kunder.

Alaya also wrote, "How are you getting all these cool photos! Even I want."



'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. The forthcoming film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. (ANI)

