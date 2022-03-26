Kartik Aaryan congratulates sister Kritika for completing her MD degree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Saturday, congratulated his sister, Kritika Tiwari, on social media for completing her Doctor of Medicine degree.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a couple of pictures. The first image featured the sibling duo while the second one was of a celebratory cake.

In the post's caption, Aaryan wrote, "Proud to be @dr.kiki 's brother who is now MD kiki. Mummy Papa Koki and Katori are filled with pride !!"





On a separate note, Kartik had recently treated his fans to pictures of his break with college friends in Goa. He had shared several glimpses where he could be seen posing with his friends for the camera, enjoying dinner and pool party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Apart from this, he has 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty. (ANI)

