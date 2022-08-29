Kartik Aaryan congratulates Team India in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): After Team India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Kartik congratulated the men in blue in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' way.

It's been almost four months since Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster 'Bhool Bhuliayaa 2' was released and to date, he is leaving no chance to promote the horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video featuring Team India's winning moments.

His song 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' can be heard playing in the background of the video.

For the caption, he tweaked the song's lyrics and replaced the lines "dil mein tu rehi hai betabi kehti hai I keep praying all day all night long" with "I keep praying that India win All day All night long."



He also heaped praises on all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored unbeaten 33 and takes 3/25 to help his side win their opening Asia Cup clash by five wickets.

"#HardikRoohBaba," Kartik, who played Rooh Baba in one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game and said it displayed superb skill and grit.

Modi tweeted, "Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory." (ANI)