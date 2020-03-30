Kartik Aaryan contributes Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced that he is making a contribution of Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for helping the country battle COVID-19.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and also urged people to do their bit.

"It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I've earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund," tweeted Aaryan.

"I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible," he tweeted quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet where he urged people to donate for the fund.



Other celebrities who have chipped in support to combat the outbreak of the virus are Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Rajukummar Rao, and Varun Dhawan.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday, including 99 recoveries and 29 deaths. (ANI)

