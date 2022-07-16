Kartik Aaryan cozies up with pet pooch Katori Aaryan

Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 16 (ANI): 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star Kartik Aaryan shared a 'Doggo n Hooman' moment with his adorable pet pooch Katori Aaryan.

"Doggo n Hooman are ready for HT Stylish Awards," captioned the actor on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

The adorable picture revealed Kartik with his white-coloured pooch, Katori Aaryan. The owner and his pet looked quite happy as Kartik had a wide smile on his face while the furry canine with its squinty eyes, stuck out its tongue, seemingly posing for the camera.



In the following picture, both Kartik and the small pup faced each other as the actor looked at his pooch lovingly.



As for the third image, Kartik looked quite handsome, decked up in a blue suit and a tie. He matched his attire with a pair of sleek black shoes, his piercing gaze, winning hearts.



In the next slide, the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' actor added another image of Katori, his precious pet pooch, looking like a white ball of fur, staring straight at the camera with its innocent eyes.



Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the actor is currently basking in the success of his film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' which has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. The horror-comedy starring Kiara Advani and Tabu has been running successfully in theatres for over 50 days, even after having an OTT release.

He has quite a few other projects lined up. Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which starred Allu Arjun.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. Kartik also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)