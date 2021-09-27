Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan declares September 26 as 'Happy Announcement Day'

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 08:28 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan has a great sense of humour, and his recent Instagram post is proof of the fact.
On Sunday, several filmmakers, especially of big-budget films, announced the release dates of their projects after cinema halls got a green signal in Maharashtra. From Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bachchan Pandey' to Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Ranveer Singh's '83', several big banner films are now all set to hit theatres.
Seeing back-to-back announcements of the films' release dates, actor Kartik Aaryan joked about declaring September 26 as 'Happy Announcement Day'.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Kartik posted a picture of him having a bowl of snack in his hands and captioned it as, "Theatre khul rahe hai sunte hi popcorn taiyaar #HappyAnnouncementDay."

Kartik's post left fans in splits.
"Hahahhah... good one," a user commented. "Hahaha... you have amazing sense of humour," another one wrote.
Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik will also be seen in 'Dhamaka', 'Freddy', and Captain India'.(ANI)

