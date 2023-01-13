Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude for positive response to 'Shehzada' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, expressed gratitude as fans gave positive responses to the trailer of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture and wrote, "Thank you for the spectacular response to Shehzada."

In the picture, Kartik could be seen standing in front of the 'Shehzada' poster facing his fans.

Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film unveiled the official trailer on Thursday.

The 3-minute trailer showcases the 'Luka Chuppi' actor in a never seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, quirky dialogues and power-packed performances from the complete star cast of the film increases the excitement level among the fans.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.

Talking about the film, director Rohit Dhawan said, "The trailer just gives a small taste of what the audiences are in for! A great family entertainer, Shehzada is a grand cinematic experience for all generations."

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "It was a great time working on Shehzada, we wanted to launch the trailer in mass way to connect to the larger audiences, I'm super ecstatic with the response the trailer has got!"

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik will also be seen in director Kabir Khan's upcoming untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'. (ANI)