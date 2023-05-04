Kartik Aaryan expresses his love for 'Shehzada'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' may not have worked at the Box Office but is now creating waves on OTT.

The film continues to be a success since its release on the service, steadily soaring in the Top 10 Non-English films for three consecutive weeks.

Reacting to it, Kartik said, "Shehzada is a special film and I am glad it found its home on Netflix. It's great to see that audiences around the world are watching the film and giving it all the love it deserves. Almost 20 days since launch, and the film is still trending worldwide- I am truly overwhelmed to see this response."

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

In the upcoming months, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The film marks the actors' second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.



Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for Lord Vishnu.

In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

Finally, in 2022, the makers changed the film's name to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. (ANI)

