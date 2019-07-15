Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan introduces 'Chintu Tyagi' from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:17 IST

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, who jetted off to Lucknow recently to commence shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' shared his first look from the film as Chintu Tyagi.
Giving a sneak peek of his character from the film, the actor shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a geek look as he wore a formal blue shirt and sports a retro style moustache. He seems to be sitting in an office surrounded by piles of files. From the picture, it seems that the actor is playing the role of a government official.
"Chintu Tyagi, leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is painful yet a fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life," he captioned the picture.

The actor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. While Bhumi as already started shooting for her part in Lucknow, Ananya is yet to join the cast.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.
The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).
The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year.
Apart from this film, Bhumi will be seen next in 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Bala' while Kartik will feature in Imtiaz Ali's next, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

