Kartik Aaryan introduces his pet 'Katori' to his fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared a few pictures with his pet dog.

He also revealed that he has named his dog 'Katori Aaryan', and has even created an Instagram account with his name.

"Katori, I am in love again," he captioned the post.





Kartik's images with Katori have garnered everyone's attention.

Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Katori...such a cute name."

"Aww hearts melting," Bhumi Pednekar wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. (ANI)

