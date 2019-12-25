Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and team wrap up second schedule of ' Dostana 2'

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The team of Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer upcoming movie 'Dostana 2' wrapped the second schedule of the shoot and ringed in Christmas on the set.

In the mood of Christmas celebration, Bollywood actor Kartik took to Twitter to announce the wrap of the second schedule and also to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

"#MerryChristmas From the team of #Dostana2 Wrap for the 2nd schedule for all of us in 2019", he tweeted along with a collage of four pictures with the team.



The main picture has Kartik and Janhvi, plus one of the team members posing for the camera donned in the red-white combination outfits and a Santa cap.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, 'Dostana 2' is a sequel to 2008 film, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

Kartik also hopped on to Instagram to re-post a video of the shoot wrap plus Christmas celebration with the whole team.



The forthcoming romantic comedy helmed by Collin D'Cunha will have the 'Luka Chuppi' actor and the new talk of Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor in the pivotal role.

The 2008 release 'Dostana' caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline and the fact that it dealt with the less talked about subject of homosexuality. (ANI)

