Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's masala entertainer 'Shehzada' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film 'Shehzada' on Thursday unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the trailer which he captioned, "Shehzada Aa Raha Hai 10th Feb Only In Theatres."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnTtfEohXEK/

The approx. 3 -minute-long trailer showcases the 'Luka Chuppi' actor in a never seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, quirky dialogues and power-packed performances from the complete star cast of the film increases the excitement level among the fans.

Soon after the actor dropped the much-awaited trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Humour, Romance, Comedy, Dance, Emotions.... Kartik is for sure the SHEHZADA OF VERSATILITY," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Kartik Bhai kammal kar diya agle Bollywood king aap hi o kya acting Kari hai."

"CANT WAIT TO WATCH THIS !!," another fan commented.

Kartik and Kriti on Thursday arrived at the Gaiety Galaxy theatre for the grand launch of the trailer where fans gathered around them to catch a glimpse.





The 'Dhamaka' actor looked dapper as he donned a black jacket over a black t-shirt, whereas Kriti looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder deep-neck red gown.

The duo was seen clicking selfies with their fans at the theatre.



Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.

Talking about the film, Director Rohit Dhawan said, "The trailer just gives a small taste of what the audiences are in for! A great family entertainer, Shehzada is a grand cinematic experience for all generations."

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "It was a great time working on Shehzada, we wanted to launch the trailer in mass way to connect to the larger audiences, I'm super ecstatic with the response the trailer has got!"

Producer Aman Gill says, "We are extremely happy with the audience response to the trailer, we aim to entertain the widest possible audience with our film and the trailer has hit those chords. The director Rohit Dhawan, and the cast Kartik and Kriti have gone all out to entertain."

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. (ANI)

