Kartik Aaryan launches YouTube channel, welcomes fans to his 'personal world'

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Get ready for a peep into of Kartik Aaryan's "unfiltered, uncensored and unscripted" personal world as the actor announced his YouTube channel today.

The 'Pati, Pati Aur Woh' actor took to social media to share the sneak peek of his channel.

"Every bit of My life belongs to you guys. So here's welcoming you all into my personal world filled with love, laughter, and happiness. Here's a sneak peek of My Youtube channel- Kartik Aaryan Launching Today," he wrote alongside a video.



In the video, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor is engaged in a fun session with his crew members. The actor also shared behind-the-scenes of his film's shoots and is also seen interacting with fans.

Earlier Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Disha Patani have launched their YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, Kartik who is busy with upcoming 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' will also be seen Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. He has also bagged 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)